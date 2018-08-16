Try 1 month for 99¢
National Weather Service

Showers and thunderstorms started to move into southern Wisconsin early Thursday afternoon, with the Madison area getting a better than even chance for rain.

The National Weather Service said there's a slight chance of showers and storms again Friday afternoon, before sunshine takes over for the weekend.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Thursday afternoon: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
  • Thursday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and storms, mainly before 7 p.m., low around 65.
  • Friday: Patchy dense fog after 4 a.m., then a 30 percent chance of showers and storms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 79.
  • Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 63.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 81.
  • Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 63.
  • Sunday: Sunny, high near 81.
  • Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 65.
  • Monday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 75.
  • Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 61.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 73.
  • Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 57.
  • Wednesday: Sunny, high near 74.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

