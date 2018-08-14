Showers and thunderstorms expected in south-central Wisconsin Wednesday will be accompanied by cooler temperatures.
The National Weather Service said highs will be close to 80 for the rest of the week, following a short stretch of temperatures in the upper 80s.
Rain could return on Thursday and Friday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m., low around 67.
- Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m., high near 80.
- Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65.
- Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 81.
- Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 64.
- Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 81.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 83.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 62.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 83.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
- Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 80.