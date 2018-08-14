Try 1 month for 99¢
National Weather Service

Showers and thunderstorms expected in south-central Wisconsin Wednesday will be accompanied by cooler temperatures.

The National Weather Service said highs will be close to 80 for the rest of the week, following a short stretch of temperatures in the upper 80s.

Rain could return on Thursday and Friday.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m., low around 67.
  • Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m., high near 80.
  • Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65.
  • Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 81.
  • Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 64.
  • Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 81.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
  • Saturday: Sunny, high near 83.
  • Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 62.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 83.
  • Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
  • Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 80.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

