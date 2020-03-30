Show us your home office

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The staff at the Wisconsin State Journal is practicing social distancing by working from home to stay happy and healthy and we hope our readers are doing the same.

We want to see your work from home offices. Please upload a .jpg image of your office to our Dropbox account here, or share a photo of your office on social media with the hashtag #workfromhomeWI.

We'll compile the photos you share into an article that will run online and in print.

