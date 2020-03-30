Show us your home office

The staff at the Wisconsin State Journal is practicing social distancing by working from home to stay happy and healthy and we hope our readers are doing the same.
You have free articles remaining.
We want to see your work from home offices. Please upload a .jpg image of your office to our Dropbox account here, or share a photo of your office on social media with the hashtag #workfromhomeWI.
We'll compile the photos you share into an article that will run online and in print.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.