More than 70 residences in the village of Shorewood Hills were damaged and about 15 families displaced by the Aug. 20 rainstorm that poured onto western Dane County and began weeks of continuous flooding.
Shorewood Hills is at the end of a drainage basin into Lake Mendota, meaning all of the water falling onto the northern parts of Madison’s Near West and West sides makes its way through the village, Administrator Karl Frantz said.
About 9.5 inches of rain fell over the course of eight hours on the 1,180 acres that drains into the village, according to the village engineer’s report, which is 43 percent more than the 100-year storm amount for a 24-hour period.
Frantz said members of the community quickly offered support in varying ways when the damage of the flood became clear. They provided supplies, helped those affected find resources and even opened their own homes to displaced neighbors, he said.
“We were able to mobilize to help people very quickly, thankfully, because of volunteers,” Frantz said.
Charlie Benforado, 19, was one of those volunteers.
The day after the storm, Benforado — a recent West High School graduate and freshman at UW-Milwaukee — had been removing furniture and flooring from his own family’s home, he said, when he thought he and his friends would be able to help their neighbors.
About 3 inches of water had covered the basement in his home, he said, which was used as a living space for his family, meaning furniture and other heavy items were damaged. He figured his other neighbors may have similar problems and could use extra hands.
For three days after the flood, about eight or nine West High School students and recent graduates helped their neighbors, Benforado said. Some were able to work each day, while others made it for one or two of the days, he said.
“We have a 100-year-old neighbor, and she said, ‘This restored my faith in young people today,’ so it was good to know we helped so much,” Benforado said.
Because it is located in a drainage basin, Shorewood Hills isn’t a stranger to flooding, but such heavy rains have not fallen on the village in about two decades.
In 2001, the village built a flood wall intended to prevent flooding in parts of the village that had affected the area several times before, Frantz said. The wall was built as high as practical, which is at the height that flood waters would enter the village through the other natural barriers.
For many years, that wall has worked, Frantz said, but the water that fell Aug. 20 just accumulated until it washed over the top of the wall.
“We haven’t had this kind of flooding in a long time,” Frantz said.
Shorewood Hills has yet to plan how to prevent these floods in the future, Frantz said, because it is still working with those affected by the recent flood. He said it’s not likely the village will find an easy solution.
“I’m hesitant to use money as a factor, but whatever could be done is going to be very expensive,” Frantz said.
A previous study commissioned by the village suggested a 9-foot tunnel for water to travel to Lake Mendota, according to the engineer’s report. The village instead built the wall, which cost much less.
In today’s dollars, that tunnel would cost about $12.6 million.
Although the village is on the shore of Lake Mendota, Frantz said that lake’s rising levels haven’t affected homes in the village and wouldn’t likely be a factor in future flooding.