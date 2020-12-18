Shon Barnes, former deputy chief from North Carolina, selected as Madison's next top cop

In a 3-2 vote Friday, Madison's Police and Fire Commission opted to offer the job of Madison police chief to Shon Barnes, a former deputy chief in a small North Carolina city and current director of training and professional development for a police oversight group in Chicago.

Prior to joining the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, in August, Barnes was deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina, population 33,000, for three years. He began his career in 2000 with the Greensboro, North Carolina, Police Department, where he rose to captain.

Ramon Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, was the choice of the commission's dissenting members, Kevin Gundlach and Fabiola Hamdan, as well as the vast majority of local police-reform activists and others who spoke during recent PFC meetings.

But Barnes was also second best for many, and he was the only Black candidate of the four finalists in a year that has seen historic protests against the treatment of Black people by police, both in Madison and nationwide. He garnered the votes of the PFC's two Black members, William Greer and Jacquelyn Boggess, plus commission chairwoman Mary Schauf, who is white.