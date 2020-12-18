Shon Barnes, former deputy chief from North Carolina, selected as Madison's next top cop

In a 3-2 vote Friday, Madison's Police and Fire Commission opted to offer the job of Madison police chief to Shon Barnes, a former deputy chief in a small North Carolina city and current director of training and professional development for a police oversight group in Chicago.
Prior to joining the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, in August, Barnes was deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina, population 33,000, for three years. He began his career in 2000 with the Greensboro, North Carolina, Police Department, where he rose to captain.
Ramon Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, was the choice of the commission's dissenting members, Kevin Gundlach and Fabiola Hamdan, as well as the vast majority of local police-reform activists and others who spoke during recent PFC meetings.
But Barnes was also second best for many, and he was the only Black candidate of the four finalists in a year that has seen historic protests against the treatment of Black people by police, both in Madison and nationwide. He garnered the votes of the PFC's two Black members, William Greer and Jacquelyn Boggess, plus commission chairwoman Mary Schauf, who is white.
There was no discussion before the commission voted, although Gundlach and Hamdan made clear that they would be voting no. With activists again complaining Friday that the public hadn't been given sufficient say in the hire, the commission issued a seven-page document minutes after its vote that laid out the process it used to select candidates and the questions it asked them during interviews.
If Barnes accepts the offer and passes a pre-employment background check, he will take over for Mike Koval, who resigned with one day's notice on Sept. 29, 2019, after voicing frustration in recent years over the City Council's oversight of the department and its unwillingness to provide what he deemed adequate funding. Barnes would be the city's third Black police chief.
Earlier this month, Barnes' former boss in Salisbury praised his work at a department that was then struggling with rising gun and gang violence and controversy over the fatal shooting in 2016 of a Black suspect by a white police officer
"I would not consider him my subordinate in this," Chief Jerry Stokes said. "We were much a team."
He said Barnes helped repair community trust in the department, and last year the city saw crime fall to a 20-year low. He said Barnes would have been a shoe-in for the chief's position in Salisbury after Stokes' retirement and that Barnes moved to Chicago because his wife found a job there.
During the PFC's videotaped interview with him on Dec. 8, and released publicly the next day, Barnes said he's never been a fan of the "thin blue line" image of policing, with officers serving as a bulwark against crime and violence. Instead, "what we are is a blue piece of thread and we are woven into the community," he said.
"I think many police departments make a mistake when you associate incarceration with reducing crime," he said.
The other candidates for Madison's chief position were Christopher A. Davis, deputy chief for the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau, and Larry R. Scirotto, retired assistant chief for the Pittsburgh police.
In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May and a string of seven fatal police shootings in Madison between 2012 and 2016, Madison has seen unprecedented protests against, and calls for the defunding of, a city police department that in a December 2017 consultant's report was deemed "far from 'a Department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."
Each candidate faced the same six questions during their final interviews: how they would handle crime, why they wanted to be chief, how to reduce some communities' fear of police and the police's fear of some communities, how to engage youth, how to handle calls related to mental illness and addiction, and whether local police should enforce federal immigration laws.
All four favored treatment and community engagement over a lock-'em-up approach to crime, and voiced support for bringing in outside professionals to help handle calls related to mental illness and drug addiction. None was in favor of involving local police in federal immigration enforcement.
Despite providing the public multiple opportunities to express their opinions on a new chief both before and after the finalists were named, some have argued the PFC should have allowed the public to question the finalists directly and called on the commission to scrap the current process and start over.
"Meaningful community engagement with the finalists is important because it builds trust, which is crucial and needs improvement," resident Alex Saloutos said during the PFC's online meeting Friday afternoon.
Two of the 11 members of Madison's newly created Civilian Oversight Board went so far as to draft a letter on Dec. 13 calling on the PFC to postpone a decision on the hire until their group could meet and make an official recommendation.
The board and an independent police auditor position were created in September. They have no power to discipline officers, but can issue subpoenas and conduct investigations of police and hire attorneys for people lodging formal complaints against police before the PFC. The board has met once since its creation and an auditor has yet to be hired.
But under a more than century-old Wisconsin law aimed at removing political influence from the management of police and fire departments, city police and fire commissions are responsible for hiring police and fire chiefs, overseeing the hiring process for other police and fire personnel, and promotions in both departments.
Over the nearly yearlong process of hiring a chief, the PFC took public comment at meetings and via dedicated email address, facilitated small group sessions on the choice, conducted two virtual town hall-style meetings, participated in radio call-in radio shows in English and Spanish, and collected some 725 responses in an online survey aimed at gauging the qualities the public was looking for in the new chief.
Forty-three people applied for the Madison police chief’s position, according to PFC attorney Jenna Rousseau. The current acting chief, Vic Wahl, has long said he was not interested in being the permanent chief, and Kelly Powers, president of the Madison police union, said no one else from the department’s command staff applied.
The department, which has about double the percentage of female officers of departments nationally, received only a handful of applications from women, Rousseau has said, and only one from a candidate who met the job's minimum requirements. She later dropped out of the running, Rousseau has said.