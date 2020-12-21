Shon Barnes accepts Madison police chief job

Shon Barnes has accepted Madison's offer to become the city's next police chief, a police spokesman confirmed Monday.
The Police and Fire Commission voted 3-2 on Friday to offer the job to Barnes, the current director of training and professional development for Chicago's police oversight group and a former deputy chief in a small North Carolina city.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain did not have a start date for Barnes, but said it would be "several weeks out."
Prior to joining the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, in August, Barnes was deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina, population 33,000, for three years. He began his career in 2000 with the Greensboro, North Carolina, Police Department, where he rose to captain.
DeSpain said Barnes would be issuing a "statement to the community" in the next few days to outline his enthusiasm for Madison and his new job.
Barnes was not the consensus choice among local police-reform activists since he was named one of four finalists on Dec. 4. They wanted former Mesa, Arizona, police chief Ramon Batista, who garnered the two losing votes on the PFC.
But Barnes was the second choice for many who expressed an opinion, and he was also the only Black finalist in a year that has seen historic protests against the treatment of Black people by police, both in Madison and nationwide.
All the finalists expressed similarly progressive views on policing and favored treatment and community engagement over a lock-'em-up approach to crime. They voiced support for bringing in outside professionals to help handle calls related to mental illness and drug addiction, and none was in favor of involving local police in federal immigration enforcement.
Barnes will take over for Mike Koval, who resigned with one day's notice on Sept. 29, 2019, after voicing frustration in recent years over the City Council's oversight of the department and its unwillingness to provide what he deemed adequate funding. Barnes would be the city's third Black police chief.
Chris Rickert's favorite stories of his least favorite year (2020)
From the pandemic to crimes real and not-so-real, there was no shortage of news in 2020 — most of it bad. Here's hoping for a 2021 that requires just a little bit less resilience.
Some charitable groups use third-party fundraisers that pocket the vast majority of the money they raise on behalf of the groups’ firefighter …
A lot of the people who had to keep working their "essential" jobs during the pandemic are pretty amazing.
People in Madison sometimes forget there are important cultural disputes happening in the suburbs.
It was reported as a horrific attack. It garnered national attention. Police couldn't find any evidence it occurred. The State Journal was amo…
Leaders in a one-party town don't always agree.