These were not your typical audiences or venues for a dance recital.

At Law Park, the small crowd sat under shade trees as an Egyptian dancer and, moments later, a modern dance troupe performed in front of -- and sometimes on top of -- the Timekeeper, a sculpture by Robert Curtis commissioned by the city in 1983.

At McPike Park, umbrellas were out in force to shield the sun, skateboards, scooters and bikes were parked and some kept their bike helmets affixed their heads as Mexican dancers twirled, Scottish Highland dancers worked with swords and solo Indian dancer Rayko Bandyo shared her culture and traditions through arm movements, foot positions and colorful dress.

"It's a classical dance form," Bandyo told the crowd prior to her performance. "The music starts and then becomes more complex with time -- just like the dance item will -- like a flower blossoming."

Madison parks along prominent bike paths served Monday as sun-splashed outdoor dance studios for members of the Isthmus Dance Collective. The nonprofit was formed in spring 2020 as a way for local instructors, choreographers and performers to come together as the pandemic forced studios and theaters to close down. In September 2021, the group put on its first collective event, Shifting Gears.

Now in its third year, Monday's event featured more than 20 dance troupes who performed at four locations throughout the city over six hours.

Juan Carlos Diaz Velez, president of the IDC's board of directors, said that even though indoor performances have resumed, Shifting Gears continues to expand the reach of different types of dance styles to those who may not otherwise be exposed to one of the many genres performed by the IDC's members. Velez is hopeful Shifting Gears is a festival that is here to stay.

"There's a lot more attention given to outdoor performances now and we hope to continue with that," Velez said while standing under a portable shade awning at McPike Park. "We just hope to keep growing and involve more people. Our aim here is to promote dance in the community."

IDC is trying to raise money for a portable stage that can be used at festivals and other outdoor performances but has other programs throughout the year designed to promote dance. They include outreach and educational programs at area libraries and "Dance at a Glance," a series of classes on Monday evenings for children and adults at the Madison Youth Center for the Arts.

For Monday's festival, a steady breeze helped temper the more than 93-degree heat that felt like 98 degrees. Two groups, the Chinese Cultural Society and Swing State Aerial, scheduled to play at Wirth Court Park, moved their performances indoors to Madison Circus Space on Winnebago Street. At McPike Park, some dance groups brought their own shade shelters. Members of DanzTrad, which performs traditional and folkloric Mexican dances, gathered under their tent after their first performance of the day and brought ice packs and cold towels to help them cool down.

"The weather is unpredictable so you just prepare as much as you can," said Carlos Ramirez, a DanzTrad dancer who is also on the IDC board. "It's our goal here, teaching in Madison, to expand the knowledge and get the community to know more about the culture and traditions of Mexico through our dances."

Back at Law Park, Sadira, who has been performing classical women's dances from Egypt for over 30 years, said she first became interested in Middle Eastern music and then began dancing. Her performance on Monday, however, was just off the edge of a bike path that runs between Lake Monona and John Nolen Drive. Those passing by included bikers, walkers, runners and others on paddleboards and kayaks.

Sadira, who lives in Madison, said that since the formation of IDC she now has more connection with the dance community and dance audiences.

"It's really neat to be involved with some of the contemporary and ballet people," said Sadira, who was making her second appearance at Shifting Gears. "It's fun but tiring being here all day but you see different people and I get to see people dance that I normally don't get to see."