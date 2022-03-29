Police investigating possible arson at Madison homeless encampment, authorities say

Madison police are investigating a possible arson after a shelter at a Madison-owned homeless shelter encampment caught fire Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Fire crews responded to the burning tiny shelter at the city's encampment at 3202 Dairy Drive just after 1:15 p.m., a 911 dispatcher said. The city opened the legal encampment in November in a bid to transition people to permanent housing and close the long-troubled encampment at Reindahl Park.
The Madison Fire Department did not immediately return a request for more information about the fire. Though police did not respond to assist with the fire, they are now investigating it as a possible arson, said spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.
Kevin Femal, the CEO of EMS Industrial, which is two lots down from the encampment, said he saw "a huge blaze of fire" through the window while he was on the phone.
Fire crews from a fire station across the street from the encampment were at the scene in two minutes and had the fire out in 15 minutes, Femal said.
"They were over there in a quick fashion," he remarked, adding he didn't see any ambulances at the scene.
The camp's 30 64-square-foot shelters are equipped with operable windows, fold-up beds, shelving, electricity, light, a heater and a mini-refrigerator. Staff with MACH OneHealth and Kabba Recovery Services, which operate the camp, are on site to help campground users with daily living needs and provide mental health services, substance abuse treatment and housing searches.
