A storage shed containing more than $200,000 worth of equipment in the town of Pleasant Springs was called a total loss by area fire departments following a fire early Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The homeowner and neighbors reported hearing and explosion and seeing flames and smoke coming from the shed on the 2800 block of Highway MN at about 1:30 a.m., Sgt. Pat Shellenberger said.
The Cottage Grove, McFarland, Cambridge, Sun Prairie and Stoughton fire departments all responded to the fire, Shellenberger said, which personnel had to fight for about two and a half hours.
A bobcat, a boat, two motorcycles and other pieces of equipment were all lost in the fire, Shellenberger said, which the owner estimated total more than $200,000.
Shellenberger said no injuries were reported, and the fire did not appear to be suspicious.