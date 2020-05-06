'She was fearless': Black community leader, publisher Milele Chikasa Anana dies at 86

“She was short in stature but mighty in force,” Jones said.

A scrappy publisher

UMOJA started in 1990 as a two to three page newsletter printed on yellow copier paper, said Warren, who helped with editing and layouts. Carolyn Ewing was the original owner, but after she moved away Anana took over in 1992.

Anana, a “barely five-foot woman”, Warren said, went around to a bunch of companies throughout Madison to convince them to advertise in UMOJA.

“If Milele wanted to get a project done, it would get done,” Warren said. “She was not shy. She would ask you, and very few people could say no.”

Anana built the publication from the ground up: From two pages to eight to the full color magazine that it is today, said current publisher and editor Yvette Craig.

“I basically am here because I get to stand on the shoulders of this beautiful woman who was a giant in the community,” Craig said.

Before she retired in 2018, Anana worked to ensure the long-term viability of UMOJA.

Anana went to the same church as Anthony. At the end of the service each week, she waited by the door to convince Anthony to get the Urban League to purchase the magazine.