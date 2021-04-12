She hiked every park in Dane County — and recommends it

Jessica Killingbeck has advice for people not quite ready to take on the task hiking all of Wisconsin’s state parks: Start with Dane County Parks.

Killingbeck, who lives in Mount Horeb, challenged herself during the COVID-19 pandemic to explore the nearly two dozen county parks with hiking trails.

“County parks get overlooked sometimes,” said Killingbeck, noting that admission to Dane County parks is free. The trails can range from one to five miles long, she added, “so even if you have an hour, you can explore one.”

A forestry major in college who now works at a greenhouse, “I was pleasantly surprised to see how many renovations and improvements are taking place” in the county parks, she said.

Killingbeck started out with shorter trails in local parks she’d already been to, such as Stewart Lake and Donald County Park near Mount Horeb. As she ventured east, she found herself hiking farther.

“I have always been one to keep to one to two miles for hiking, so for me to be able to do something like this made me confident to do more,” she said. Friends asked her to share photos and list her favorite hikes on her Facebook page — and Killingbeck was also sure to take a selfie on each hike.