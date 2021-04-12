 Skip to main content
She hiked every park in Dane County — and recommends it
Jessica Killingbeck at Lake Farm County Park

Jessica Killingbeck, shown here at Lake Farm County Park, hiked all of Dane County Parks with trails during the pandemic.

Jessica Killingbeck has advice for people not quite ready to take on the task hiking all of Wisconsin’s state parks: Start with Dane County Parks.

Killingbeck, who lives in Mount Horeb, challenged herself during the COVID-19 pandemic to explore the nearly two dozen county parks with hiking trails.

“County parks get overlooked sometimes,” said Killingbeck, noting that admission to Dane County parks is free. The trails can range from one to five miles long, she added, “so even if you have an hour, you can explore one.”

Viking County Park

Jessica Killingbeck caught this image at Viking County Park during one of her hikes there amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A forestry major in college who now works at a greenhouse, “I was pleasantly surprised to see how many renovations and improvements are taking place” in the county parks, she said.

Indian Lake County Park

Jessica Killingbeck, of Mount Horeb, took this photo at Indian Lake County Park after challenging herself during the pandemic to hike all of the Dane County Parks with hiking trails.

Killingbeck started out with shorter trails in local parks she’d already been to, such as Stewart Lake and Donald County Park near Mount Horeb. As she ventured east, she found herself hiking farther.

“I have always been one to keep to one to two miles for hiking, so for me to be able to do something like this made me confident to do more,” she said. Friends asked her to share photos and list her favorite hikes on her Facebook page — and Killingbeck was also sure to take a selfie on each hike.

Looking at her photos brings back vivid memories of each trail she hiked — an experience shared by many who have explored new sites during the pandemic.

“During COVID, everything felt the same,” she said of lockdowns and quarantines. But having an outdoor challenge was “an inspiration.”

