She cooked more than 4,430 meals this year — and gave them all away

Michelle Ogilvie in kitchen with muffins

Chocolate and corn muffins and mini pecan and sweet potato pies cool on a rack in Michelle Ogilvie's Fitchburg kitchen. Ogilvie, who baked the Thanksgiving treats for the nonprofit Housing Initiatives, regularly prepares some 150 full meals each week for people experiencing homelessness. 

If you’re tussling with a turkey and side dishes to serve to a Thanksgiving crowd — and are happy that you only do it once a year — just think about Michelle Ogilvie.

Ogilvie, as a volunteer, cooks about 150 hot, full, hearty meals every week, then gives them all away.

They go to feed people who are experiencing homelessness, often serving as their best meal of the day. Ogilvie does the meal planning, recipe-hunting, grocery shopping and all the cooking and baking in her Fitchburg home kitchen. On her days “off,” she volunteers for Meals on Wheels, delivering food and some human contact to people who are homebound.

Beef stew, meatloaf, chuck-roast chili, chicken pot pie: When Michelle Ogilvie brings a load of hot comfort food to the daytime homeless shelter at a Downtown church, the word gets out.

“People will run up to me on the street and say, ‘I heard you were here today!’” she said.

Mini pecan pies from Michelle Ogilvie

Volunteer Michelle Ogilvie baked mini pecan pies and other treats this week for Housing Initiatives, an organization that helps to find supportive permanent housing for people with mental illness.

“She cooks high volume like she would cook for her family. Everybody loves Michelle’s food,” said Karen Andro, case manager and continuum care specialist for Housing Initiatives and a longtime advocate for people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s like home-cooked comfort food,” Andro said. Ogilvie “is amazing. She’s just an unsung hero in our community. Of everybody in this community who has suffered crisis and trauma and experienced homelessness, everyone knows Michelle.”

'We want people to feel the energy': Arts groups work to woo patrons back to performances

Ogilvie, who usually avoids the spotlight, serves weekly meals to the 29 residents at Dairy Drive, the city’s first legal tiny shelter encampment on the Far East Side.

“Michelle has been absolutely incredible in her support of this project,” said Siddiq DeShazer, Machkabba Gardens campground liaison, who works at the site. On a camper’s birthday, she’ll bring their favorite dessert, DeShazer said. “She meets them at the human level. She’s very present with people.”

On Tuesday, Ogilvie baked dozens of single-serve pecan pies, cornbread muffins and more for an upcoming celebration for Housing Initiatives, a nonprofit that works to find permanent supportive housing for people with serious and persistent mental illness. On Wednesday, she whipped up hot mashed potatoes and gravy for their meal.

Michelle Ogilvie's food log

On a food log, Michelle Ogilvie keeps track of the meals she's served to people experiencing homelessness so she can vary the menu.

Ogilvie scours the Wednesday newspaper to look for specials, especially on meat, at area grocery stores. She orders individual food containers in bulk from Amazon to pack up meals for Dairy Drive, so residents can take them back to the shelters they live in and later reheat them in a microwave.

Each meal is carefully logged into a spreadsheet on her laptop so Ogilvie can keep track of what she served and the feedback she got.

“I don’t want to keep sending the same meal all the time,” said Ogilvie, who is certified in food safety and has been working with the homeless population for a decade.

On the spreadsheet, she also keeps count of the meals she serves: 4,430 so far this year.

Ogilvie, who spends 20 hours or more a week providing meals, said she could not do it without the support of her husband Alan.

Michelle Ogilvile with freezer

Michelle Ogilvie, who cooks at least 150 meals a week for people in the Madison area experiencing homelessness, scours the Wednesday newspaper for weekly food specials and keeps extra stock in a refrigerator and chest freezer in her basement.

“It’s my passion, and he’s very supportive. We’re fortunate that we can do this,” she said. Her family, including her 19- and 23-year-old children when they drop by, get the same home-cooked meals she takes out into the community.

Ogilvie first got involved serving the homeless through First United Methodist Church, where she helped with the food pantry, she said.

“The food pantry closed down during the pandemic, but we started doing emergency bags to go out to people in need. So we were still very involved in food distribution,” she said.

There she met Andro, who connected her to the need for daily hot meals at Dairy Drive.

Love for veggies

“Initially when I signed on, I was going to (cook) one meal a week,” Ogilvie said. “That expanded because they were not getting their needs met. Some of the other providers had to drop out, so I moved up to two days a week. At my highest, I was doing up to three days a week.”

She steers clear of cheaper pasta dishes, instead making filling, meat-based entrees along with sides like salads.

“The things people get most excited about are salads and fresh fruit. They love salads,” she said. “The reality is that people who are homeless have access to the sugary, fatty foods, but people fall over themselves when I make a salad with fresh tomatoes.”

Millions have been spent to help the homeless. What happens when the money dries up?

Ogilvie usually brings along a tote with condiments like salad dressing. If she cooks a “taco-y” dish like a taco casserole, she also provides extras like sour cream and guacamole — luxuries that people rarely get.

The organizations Little John’s, Friends of State Street Family and One Love One Lunch also provide meals at Dairy Drive, and Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church, located near the encampment, also provides a hot weekly meal at their church, Ogilvie said. The site has also hosted a food cart and for a while was served by a nonprofit out of Milwaukee, DeShazer said.

Time to visit

When Ogilvie drops off meals at Dairy Drive from the back of her Honda CR-V, she also stays around for an hour or two to talk. She gets feedback on the campers’ favorite dishes, but also hears what they’re going through in life.

“People get literally so happy that somebody’s listening to them, and bringing them something that they want,” she said.

“When you start to get to know people, and talk to people, you realize, wow, that could be anybody,” she said. “That could be anybody I know. Sometimes somebody made a bad financial decision at one point in their life, or something else happened, and you realize that is somebody’s dad, sister, brother or daughter.”

Sometimes they tip her off to great dishes, like when Ogilvie got a request for stuffed peppers, something she’d never made before.

“It’s nice to know that, even in that small way, you’re making a difference for somebody,” she said, “that they’re getting a meal.”

How to help

There’s a growing need for hot meals to serve to people experiencing homelessness in Dane County, Michelle Ogilvie said. Certification in food handling or food management might be required. To help, she recommends these programs:

Friends of the State Street Family: This group provides help and hope to people experiencing homelessness in Dane County. Hot and cold meals are needed for weekly outreach services on Saturdays. Learn more online at: www.facebook.com/friendsofstatestreetfamily or friendsofthestatestreetfamily.org

Dairy Drive Homeless Encampment: Meals for 30-35 people are needed at the city of Madison-sanctioned campground at Dairy Drive. Email Siddiq DeShazer, Machkabba Gardens campground liaison, at Siddiq@madisonstreetmedicine.org

Wish lists: If you don't have time or ability to cook meals, Ogilvie recommends looking at the websites of area nonprofits serving people experiencing homelessness. Most have extensive donation wish lists.

Related to this story

