Share your photos: Show us how you're working from home in the age of COVID-19

Are you practicing good social distancing and working from home, like many on our staff? We hope so.

Are you wearing pajamas? Fending off interruptions from the younger members of your household? Are you at the kitchen counter, your couch or your easy chair?

We want to see your home office -- wherever it is -- in all its glory!

Please send us a photo of where you are toiling away these days. We may use it in on our website and in the newspaper.

Please upload a .jpg image of your office to our Dropbox account here, or share a photo of your office on social media with the hashtag #workfromhomeWI.

