The Cap Times team is creating a visual timeline of the pandemic, and we’d like to include photos from the community. We’re looking for images that illustrate the pandemic from your individual perspective.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Photos must be submitted by the person who took them. By submitting a photo, you are authorizing the Cap Times to use it in print and online (both our website and social media).

Please send submissions to rhauge@madison.com no later than 9 a.m. on Friday, March 19.