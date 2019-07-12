Moon landing

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin with the U.S. flag on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. 

 NEIL A. ARMSTRONG

Where were you on July 20, 1969? Nearly 50 years ago, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first two people to walk on the moon as millions of Americans watched in wonder. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, we are soliciting memories from readers for possible publication in the newspaper and online. If you’d like to share your story about where you were and how you felt at the time, send it to features@madison.com. You may also drop it off or mail it to 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI 53713. Submissions must be received by noon Wednesday.

Moon Landing Armstrong
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments