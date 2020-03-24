Share your experience as a health care worker during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

The staff at the Wisconsin State Journal is committed to providing readers with timely, complete and responsible reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can’t do it without the help of health care workers across the state.

We want to hear from people on the front lines of the war against the virus, health care workers in facilities large and small as well as medical researchers, epidemiologists and other experts responding to this public health emergency.

If this sounds like you and you have a story we should know about, please share your experience below.

The State Journal takes your privacy seriously and will not publish your name without your consent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.