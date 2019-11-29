Christmas. Hanukkah. Solstice. Kwanzaa.
This time of year offers plenty of reasons to celebrate and every family puts their own spin on the season.
The Wisconsin State Journal would like to hear about your family’s holiday traditions — everything from cookie baking and caroling to secret Santas and religious services — and favorite holiday memories.
Some of the stories submitted will then be published in print and online as part of the State Journal’s annual 12 Gifts series, which begins Dec. 14 and runs through Christmas Day.
If you’d like to share a story about how your family marks the holiday season, send it to features@madison.com. You may also drop it off or mail it to 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI 53713.
Please include your full name and hometown with the submission, as well as a phone number staff can use to reach you in case of questions.
Submissions must be received by noon Dec. 9.