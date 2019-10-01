Feiler's Restaurant

Feiler's Restaurant, one of the last supper clubs in Madison, closed Jan. 9, 2016, after 50 years.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Ovens of Brittany. Namio's. Feiler's. Madison has long been a foodie town, so we tend to love our local restaurants. We also mourn their passing when they close their doors.

For several years, the State Journal has offered a popular feature on its website that provides photos and information about restaurants that have closed over the years -- but still left their mark. (You can see our full collection of closed restaurants and bars at go.madison.com/closed.)

Now, we'd like to hear your memories about these special places where you once celebrated birthdays, shared lunch with a favorite relative or dined with an old flame. If we get enough responses, they may be published in the newspaper or on our website. You will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

If you'd like to share a memory about a closed restaurant, and what it meant to you, send a brief response that includes your full name and hometown to wsjeditor@madison.com. You may also drop it off or mail it to 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI 53713. Submissions must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, and include contact information, to be considered.

