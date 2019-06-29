After a week of storms and unpredictable weather, Shake the Lake, Madison’s Fourth of July celebration is under way along Lake Monona.
This marks the fifth year of Shake the Lake, Madison’s largest firework show that also includes entertainment for children and live music. Festival Foods is the main sponsor of the free event.
Event coordinators have continued to "invest in entertainment," said Conor Caloia, COO of Big Top Sports and Entertainment.
"There's a lot of good stuff to keep people occupied while waiting for fireworks," Caloia said.
It’s one of the hottest days of the year so far with temperatures in the high 80s under partly sunny skies. Festival attendees are allowed to bring in one sealed, clear water bottle, no bigger than 20 oz., and there will be refill stations throughout the event, Caloia said.
Attendees also will be able to indulge in foodie favorites including JD’s Chicago-style street food and paninis and smoothies from Toast. There will also be new tastes to try this year. Ember Foods, a new Madison vendor, will offer international cuisine focused on Indian and Middle Eastern foods. And a Midwestern campfire favorite, pudgey pies, will be available at the new food truck Pudgey’s.
You can keep it local with drinks from popular Wisconsin beverage companies such as Wollersheim Winery & Distillery, of Prairie du Sac, One Barrel Brewing Co., located on Madison's East Side, and Karben4, on the North Side.
New entertainment will keep attendees having fun all day, too. Musical headliners include Grammy Award-nominated country artist, Lee Brice, and classic 70s and 80s rock cover band, Hairball. Other entertainment will include acrobats and jugglers, face painting, a dinosaur show and a new “Curiosity Cube,” an interactive mobile science lab.
One performer frequent festival attendees will miss this year is the human cannonball. Caloia said it was due to scheduling conflicts, but also because of a shift in focus.
"We continue to invest in more music entertainment, as well as entertainment for kids," he said.
This years's musis line-up features:
- 5 p.m. — The Family Business (Rock Stage)
- 6 p.m. — Dylan Schneider (Country Stage)
- 6:30 p.m. — Chaser (Rock Stage)
- 7 p.m. — Dylan Scott (Country Stage)
- 8 p.m. — Hairball (Rock Stage)
- 8:30 p.m. — Lee Brice (Country Stage)
The grand finale will again be the fireworks show, the largest in the state, which starts at 10 p.m.
Attendees are allowed to bring in one chair per person, and blankets are allowed for viewing. Food and beverages will be available through the fireworks show.
Tickets for lake-view fireworks seating are sold out, but fireworks can be viewed from the festival grounds and a number of other areas around the lake.
Lake Monona will be under a slow/no wake enforcement all day, and numerous Dane County Sheriff and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources patrol boats will be on the water all day.
John Nolen Drive will be closed all day for the event, along with the bike path that runs through the event area. Bikers must walk their bikes through the area.
This story will be updated.