Jess Clark, an aerial artist with Underground Aerial, performs during Saturday's Shake the Lake festival on the shores of Lake Monona.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Donning hats, sunglasses, bandannas and  umbrellas and hiding under canopies and anything else they could get their hands on to block the beaming sun, crowds took to the shores of Lake Monona Saturday and tried to shake the heat at Madison's annual Fourth of July celebration. 

The fifth installment of the Shake the Lake festival gave attendees the chance to enjoy live music and local food and beverages before the city's largest fireworks show. Festival Foods was the main sponsor of the free festival.

Event coordinators have continued to "invest in entertainment," said Conor Caloia, COO of Big Top Sports and Entertainment, offering "a lot of good stuff to keep people occupied while waiting for fireworks."

Brian Thomson and his fiancee, Sheri Heath, take in the sights of the 2019 Shake the Lake festival after staking out their spot with their children, Hannah Stott and one-year-old Alice Marie Thomson.

It was the hottest day so far this season with a high of 90.

Andy Platz, who was celebrating his 57th birthday, stood under a tree with his wife, Janice, to get a break from the sun while they bit into cauliflower steak sandwiches from Fuegos food cart.

"There's a breeze, so it's not all that bad," said Janice Platz, 58. "And it's not raining — so it's a nice day!"

Goats at a petting zoo draw the interest of Ravonte McClain, 6, during his visit to the 2019 Shake the Lake festival on the shores of Lake Monona.

While the Platzs, of Cottage Grove, enjoyed their sandwiches, others indulged in classic festival foods such as cheese curds, soft pretzels and lemonade. The festival also brought in several new food vendors, including Ember Foods, of Madison, which offered international cuisine with a focus on Indian and Middle Eastern foods. And Pudgey’s served up a Midwestern campfire favorite, the pudgey pie.

Chris Vogt juggles torches during his performance at the 2019 Shake the Lake festival on the shores of Lake Monona.

Christmas Varela, 25, of Madison, and her two children bent down next to an orange metal gate to pet goats and geese at the festival's petting farm. Varela and her family have been to Shake the Lake the past three years and say one thing keeps them coming back.

"Definitely the fireworks," Varela said as she comforted her daughter, who was spooked by an over-friendly sheep. 

Country music artist Dylan Schneider performs during the 2019 Shake the Lake festival on the shores of Lake Monona.

While the herd of cute barn animals entertained some, others gathered in a circle to watch a juggler balance a ladder on his chin and toss swords in the air while he rode a unicycle. Others waited around the stage to catch their favorite artists.

Youngsters were able to interact with mechanical dinosaurs and learn about the prehistoric creatures. And some sprawled out on blankets along the lake, holding their spots for fireworks later in the evening. 

Passing the time ahead of the evening fireworks show, Joshua West of Madison balances stones along the shores of Lake Monona during his visit to the 2019 Shake the Lake festival.

One of the new activities this year was the Curiosity Cube, a portable science lab where curious children and adults alike could test for safe drinking water, use virtual reality to explore the human anatomy, and build their own robotic machine. Under a set of microscopes in the Cube, they also were able view a sample of blue-green algae, which was visibly in bloom in Lake Monona.

The sunglasses of a musician performing at the 2019 Shake the Lake festival reflect the surroundings of the event on the shores of Lake Monona in Madison.

Musical headliners included Grammy Award-nominated country artist, Lee Brice, and classic 70s and 80s rock cover band, Hairball — who Kat Latham was particularly excited to see.

"I am obsessed with really fun cover bands," Latham, 37 of Madison said. "Anytime there is a hair band cover band, I know that's gonna be a good time."

Underground Aerial member Luv Joy Seamon performs during the group's appearance at the 2019 Shake the Lake festival on the shores of Lake Monona.

One performer frequent festival attendees missed this year was the human cannonball. Caloia said it was due to scheduling conflicts, but also because of a shift in focus.

"We continue to invest in more music entertainment, as well as entertainment for kids," he said.

While standing in the shadow of a music stage, Tara Bender took a few pictures with her friend, glasses of wine in tow, waiting for the country music singer Dylan Schneider to start his show. The 23-year-old from Dodgeville is one of the many attendees who has seen the event grow over the years.

Country music fans cheer a performance by Dylan Schneider during the 2019 Shake the Lake festival on the shores of Lake Monona.

"I've been here before, two years ago, and I just loved it," Bender said. "It's bigger than it was even then, there's a lot more to do now. It's really cool."

The grand finale of the event was again the fireworks show. Boaters were restricted to a slow/no wake while on the water, as the fireworks bobbed on the lake, waiting to light up the sky.

