Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour with the end of daylight saving time this weekend.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., so clocks should be set back to 1 a.m.
If you’re asleep then, set them back the night before or, if you're a procrastinator, when you get up in the morning.
If you can’t remember which way to turn the clocks with the change, think of the phrase, "spring ahead and fall back," as DST starts in March when clocks are turned ahead an hour and ends in November when they are turned back an hour.
With changing your clock, ReadyWisconsin suggests a variety of home safety checks, including testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
DST is not without controversy as scientists have found a variety of negative health impacts that have prompted efforts to end DST.