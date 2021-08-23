Service dog missing after vehicle crash in Oregon causes it to run away

A two-vehicle crash near Oregon Monday night sent two people to the hospital and caused a service dog to go missing.
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on Highway D near Netherwood Road in the town of Oregon, Dane County Sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan Klein said in a statement. A 2015 Ford F150 traveling south went into the gravel shoulder, causing the driver to overcorrect and cross the centerline, hitting an oncoming 2017 Nissan Rogue.
Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. But a service dog owned by the driver of the truck ran from the scene, Klein said, and remains missing.
The dog, named Brandi, is described as a pitbull-terrier mix with brown and white fur. As of 8 p.m., Klein said, authorities were using equipped with infrared cameras drones to continue searching for the dog.
Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier said about 9:15 p.m. that the search for Brandi had to stop for the night, and while searchers don't know exactly where Brandi went, they have a "good idea" the direction she went. But there's a lot of ground to cover, he said.
Linzmeier said the search for Brandi didn't begin until about 30 minutes after crews arrived at the scene because the injured people were being assisted. He said he believes Brandi is probably scared, and may have bumps and bruises from the crash.
Highway D between Highway M and Netherwood Road was closed for about two hours while authorities investigated the crash.
Anyone who sees Brandi is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-255-2345 or the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District at 608-835-5587.