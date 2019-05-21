Sennett Middle School students were evacuated to three different facilities Tuesday morning after a gas-like odor was reported.
The odor appeared to be coming from the boiler room at La Follette High School around mid-morning.
Sennett, 502 Pflaum Road, is adjacent to the high school.
Madison Gas and Electric spokesman Steve Schultz said a crew was dispatched and couldn't find a gas leak either inside or outside the schools.
The company asked Sennett school staff to evacuate the school as a precaution.
Sixth-grade students were taken to Glendale Elementary School in Madison, seventh- and eighth-grade students were taken to Monona Grove High School in Monona and students with limited mobility were taken to the Nichols Building, the administrative building for the Monona Grove School District.
All three are just a few minutes from Sennett Elementary School.
"At 11:15 a.m., MGE and the Madison Fire Department announced the 'all clear,' and we were able to return to school at that time," said Sennett Principal Daniel Kigeya.
La Follette also was evacuated, according to school officials, but no details were given.