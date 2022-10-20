 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Send us your pictures of the best, creepiest Halloween decorations in the Madison area
We know some of you put a lot of effort into creating the scariest, creepiest or just plain weirdest Halloween displays in the Madison area. 

Send us a picture of your or your neighbors' creations and we may feature it on madison.com and the Wisconsin State Journal's social media feeds.

Just go to go.madison.com/halloween, upload your image and provide a brief description, including where the picture was taken (we don't need the exact street address). 

You'll need your madison.com login or, if you aren't a subscriber, create a new account to submit your photo; it's free. Under "Sections," select "No section." 

So share those photos. Your creativity is too big not to share with the world.

