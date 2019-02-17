Try 1 month for 99¢

It's unclear if anyone was injured in a crashed semitrailer authorities found submerged in a lake near Wisconsin Dells Sunday morning. 

Authorities found a damaged guardrail just north of the Mirror Lake bridge in Sauk County at about 7:30 a.m., leading them to find a semitractor-trailer completely submerged in the lake after , said State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Henricksen. 

The crash occurred on eastbound I-90-94 at mile marker 91, he said. 

The State Patrol said there are no signs of life in the semitractor-trailer but won't know more until they can get it out of the water. 

Henricksen said I-90-94 will be closed for about five hours to allow authorities to pull the semitractor-trailer out of the lake and clean up spilled diesel fuel. 

Motorists should use Highway 23 at exit 89 to Highway 12, then back on to I-90-94 as an alternate route. 

For current traffic information: Go to https://511wi.gov/.

Chris Aadland is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

