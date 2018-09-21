The semi-annual flushing of water mains in Fitchburg will begin on Monday, Oct. 1.
The Fitchburg Water Utility said flushing will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for two weeks, ending on Friday, Oct. 12.
"Due to the flushing, the (tap) water may be temporarily discolored," said Phil Manion, utility supervisor.
Discoloration can be cleared by opening the cold water tap to full flow for a few minutes.
"Residents are advised to do their laundry in the evening when the water is clear, to avoid damage to clothes," Manion said.