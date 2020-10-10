'Segway Jeremy' Ryan wants a new Mother------- middle name

Veteran Madison protester and one-time Congressional hopeful "Segway Jeremy" Ryan is looking to change his name to an unprintable moniker

Ryan is due in Dane County court later this month on a petition to drop his middle name of Joseph and legally change it to Mother------- after missing a previously scheduled hearing in September to officially change his name.

"This name fits my personality and is more fitting," Ryan wrote in a petition filed in June. "My middle name holds no sentimental value whatsoever and I feel this middle name more encompasses my identity and my public persona."

Ryan, 32, wrote he's been going by "Jeremy Mother------- Ryan" for many years, he blogs under the name, and "from a standpoint of personal marketing it stands out more."

Known as "Segway Jeremy" to many for often using a Segway to get around Capitol Square during the 2011 protests against then-Gov. Scott Walker's legislation curtailing collective bargaining rights for most public workers, Ryan was released from jail in February after a 16-month, time-served sentence for trying to purchase radioactive materials in 2018.