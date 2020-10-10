'Segway Jeremy' Ryan wants a new Mother------- middle name

Veteran Madison protester and one-time Congressional hopeful "Segway Jeremy" Ryan is looking to change his name to an unprintable moniker
Ryan is due in Dane County court later this month on a petition to drop his middle name of Joseph and legally change it to Mother------- after missing a previously scheduled hearing in September to officially change his name.
"This name fits my personality and is more fitting," Ryan wrote in a petition filed in June. "My middle name holds no sentimental value whatsoever and I feel this middle name more encompasses my identity and my public persona."
Ryan, 32, wrote he's been going by "Jeremy Mother------- Ryan" for many years, he blogs under the name, and "from a standpoint of personal marketing it stands out more."
Known as "Segway Jeremy" to many for often using a Segway to get around Capitol Square during the 2011 protests against then-Gov. Scott Walker's legislation curtailing collective bargaining rights for most public workers, Ryan was released from jail in February after a 16-month, time-served sentence for trying to purchase radioactive materials in 2018.
In pleading guilty to the charge, Ryan told a federal judge he tried to buy polonium-210 off the internet as part of a suicide plan after his fifth place finish in the August 2018 GOP primary to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan left him feeling depressed.
Since leaving jail on supervised release, Ryan was charged in June with making terrorist threats and stalking Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.