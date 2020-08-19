Seeking 'equity,' Madison joins growing list of fine-free public libraries

He said Wednesday it wasn't yet clear what effects the policy change will have on circulation and the system's budget over the long term, but emphasized that the "what we're hoping is that we're continuing to reduce barriers to access to our service."

Total fines assessed annually have been falling over the last decade, a consequence of a slight decline in circulation, improved methods for letting borrowers know when an item is due and an increase in the use of online materials such as ebooks, which simply stop being available on devices when their due dates are up, Mickells said. In 2019, the system levied about $195,000 in overdue fines. Library digital services and marketing manager Tana Elias was not able on Wednesday to provide the total amount in current outstanding fines, but believed it was below the amount assessed last year.

The system's proposed annual budget is just under $20 million, Mickells said, and to help make up for the loss in fine revenue without asking for more money from a city facing major budget problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, the library system is eliminating eight unfilled part-time positions and one unfilled full-time position, and reducing programming and supplies expenditures by half and professional development funding by 30%. The system also saves $9,000 by eliminating the use of a collection agency, he said.