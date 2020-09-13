See the full Cap Times Idea Fest 2020 schedule

Most sessions will be free for everyone to see, but we are also planning special sessions for Cap Times members, including a chance to see Forward Theater's upcoming production of "The Lifespan of a Fact" and then participate in a Q&A on Sept. 27 with John D’Agata and Jim Fingal, the authors of the book about writing and fact-checking that is the basis for the play. Unlike the free sessions, the members-only events are live, and they also offer the opportunity to interact with the speakers.

If you’d like to get regular updates about the festival, sign up for our Cap Times Idea Fest newsletter. Once Idea Fest starts, you'll get an email from us each day with information about that day's events as well as what's coming up the next day plus the videos posted the day before.

Responding to the festival's Facebook event page is another great way to get regular updates.

Hope you're looking forward to Idea Fest as much as we are, and if you have any questions, please email us at captimesideafest@gmail.com.