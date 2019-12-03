A section of the Military Ridge State Trail near Verona will be closed to all traffic Tuesday through Dec. 24 to accommodate road construction near the new Verona High School, the state Department of Natural Resources announced.
The trail will be closed from the east side of the Highway 151 tunnel to South Nine Mound Road to accommodate the construction of Wildcat Way.
During the closure, bicyclists and pedestrians can use a detour from South Nine Mile Road to West Verona Avenue to Epic Lane, the DNR said.
Should snowmobile trails open during the closure period, the segment of trail from the Verona Park and Ride through the east side of the Highway 151 tunnel will be closed to snowmobile traffic.
A north-south snowmobile route west of the closed section will remain open if snowmobile trails are open. Beginning on Dec. 25, a designated snowmobile detour will be established around the construction site. More details on that possible reroute will be released closer to Dec. 25.
It is estimated that the trail will be open in its entirety once the Wildcat Way construction is complete on approximately March 1.