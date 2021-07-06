Second Madison house fire tied to improperly discarded fireworks, authorities say

A second Madison house fire on the Fourth of July has been tied to improperly discarded fireworks, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to Jubilee Circle on the Far East Side shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday on reports of fire on the outside of a house. Arriving firefighters were contacted by the homeowner, who told them everyone was out of the house, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

The homeowner put out most of the fire with a garden hose, and fire crews extinguished the remaining exterior fire and doused the attic area above the garage to make sure the fire didn’t spread further, Schuster said.

Heavy smoke and hot spots lingered in the garage ceiling, and some light smoke and carbon monoxide was detected inside the home, so firefighters used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the air, Schuster said.

No one was injured and the family was not displaced, Schuster said.

Damage to the home was estimated at about $50,000, and heat from the fire also caused minor damage to the siding of the house next door, Schuster said.