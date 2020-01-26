Seattle teacher and activist tells local educators to rebuild school systems to be equitable

Hagopian said the four demands are "structural changes that must be in place" in order to create an equitable system. The goal is to be able to have an understanding across the board that there are different identities that exist in society, he said.

In Wisconsin, 2% of teachers and 5% of principals are African American, while 9% of students are African American, according to a report released in November.

Hagopian said 1.6 million students in the U.S. go to schools that have police officers but not counselors.

"That's a clear explanation of our country's priorities and values, that have endless money to invest in punishment," he said.

Co-editor of "Teaching for Black Lives" and editor of the book "More Than a Score: The New Uprising Against High-Stakes Testing," Hagopian said the average American student takes a total of 112 high-stakes standardized tests. There is a "multi-billion dollar industry that is profiting on our children" instead of supporting students and their education, he said.

"The way that these scores are used to humiliate and shame our children is really outrageous," Hagopian said.