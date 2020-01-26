Seattle teacher and activist tells local educators to rebuild school systems to be equitable

A Seattle-based teacher, activist and author hopes to transform school systems across the country that he believes reflect society's institutional inequality.
"We're up against a lot," said Jesse Hagopian, a teacher at Garfield High School in Seattle.
Hagopian is one of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter at School coalition, a national organization started in Seattle that works toward racial justice and equality in education.
Hagopian visited Monona Grove High School on Sunday ahead of the third annual Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action, which calls for schools across the U.S. to work on a list of demands put together by the coalition throughout the Feb. 3 school week.
The four demands are: end zero-tolerance policies, mandate black history and ethnic studies, hire more black teachers and increase funds for counselors in schools instead of police.
There are several ways school communities can take part in the Week of Action, Hagopian said, such as wearing the Black Lives Matter T-shirt, having a school assembly to talk about injustice in schools, or teaching lessons in classrooms that correspond with the 13 guiding principles of the Black Lives Matter movement. The coalition's website has additional resources.
Hagopian said the four demands are "structural changes that must be in place" in order to create an equitable system. The goal is to be able to have an understanding across the board that there are different identities that exist in society, he said.
In Wisconsin, 2% of teachers and 5% of principals are African American, while 9% of students are African American, according to a report released in November.
Hagopian said 1.6 million students in the U.S. go to schools that have police officers but not counselors.
"That's a clear explanation of our country's priorities and values, that have endless money to invest in punishment," he said.
Co-editor of "Teaching for Black Lives" and editor of the book "More Than a Score: The New Uprising Against High-Stakes Testing," Hagopian said the average American student takes a total of 112 high-stakes standardized tests. There is a "multi-billion dollar industry that is profiting on our children" instead of supporting students and their education, he said.
"The way that these scores are used to humiliate and shame our children is really outrageous," Hagopian said.
The National Education Association endorsed the Week of Action.
Kerry Motoviloff, a Madison teacher since 1990 currently on leave working on a grant through Madison Teachers Inc., said educators should have to reeducate themselves about this country's shared history to better lead today's classrooms.
"We have to believe in education, so we have to reeducate ourselves so that we can then look with an equitable lens not just internally but systematically," she said.
The grant, Motoviloff said, focuses on creating opportunities and resources for anti-racist teaching in schools so educators can serve and support all students.
Hagopian said it is going to take everyone stepping up and getting involved for there to be significant change, and it won't be easy.
"I want to join you in the struggle to transform our school system and our broader society, building from the ground up based on the principles of equity and solidarity and eliminating institutional racism," he said.