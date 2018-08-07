Typical summer weather is on tap in south-central Wisconsin the rest of the week, with highs mainly around 80 and chances for showers or storms mostly in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service said we could see rain Tuesday afternoon and night and again on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, with the best chance coming on Thursday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said the best weather day should be Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny skies and a high of 82.
Thursday could be a bit sticky with increased humidity and a high of 86, under mostly sunny skies.
Look for highs around 80 Friday through Sunday.
Borremans is forecasting sun and 84 on Monday and mostly to partly sunny skies and 85 next Tuesday.
Monday's high of 78 was 2 degrees below normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 6, set in 1947.
The low of 66 was 6 degrees above normal and 23 degrees above the record low of 43 for the date, set in 1992.
Heavy rain early Monday morning and spotty showers later in the day produced 0.76 inches of rain at the airport, bringing the August rainfall total up to 1.16 inches, 0.33 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 6 was 3.18 inches in 1935.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 9.95 inches of rain, 0.40 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.79 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.41 inches above normal.