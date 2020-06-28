Search for missing boater on Lake Kegonsa still ongoing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The search for a missing boater on Lake Kegonsa is still ongoing as of early Sunday evening, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The boater has not been seen since jumping from a pontoon boat into Lake Kegonsa shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, when the Sheriff's Office Marine and Trail Enforcement (MATE) unit responded to Amundson Landing Park at 3302 Quam Drive in the town of Dunn.

The search will continue "until dark" Sunday, Lt. Ira Simpson said, and continue on Monday if needed.

Another boating incident took place in the town of Norway Saturday when the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to a man drowning at 6:24 p.m., Sgt. Scott Butler said. 61-year-old Wind Lake resident Mark Schultz died after kayaking without a personal flotation device when the kayak flipped.

Schultz landed in the water and was unable to be revived by rescue personnel when they arrived, Butler said.

