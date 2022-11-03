Seafood shop on Monroe Street closing after year and a half, owner moving back to Chicago

Berke & Benham Seafood Market on Madison's Near West Side will have its last day Sunday, with the shop's owner moving back to Chicago.

"My wife works there, our family's there, our kids are there. So we're making home base Chicago," said Jim Berke, who opened the 2,000-square-foot shop at 1925 Monroe St. in June 2021.

"And then, just the effects of the pandemic, still we're feeling it with rising prices," he said. "The viability of the business is there. It's just not great. So it was time to make a change."

Berke, 50, said it wasn't that he had too much overhead or that too much seafood went to waste. He said fish and shellfish that didn't sell in the case were reused for other products, like fish stock, croquettes and crab cakes.

The store has one full-time, and two part-time employees.

All frozen goods, dry goods, wine and beer will be 30% off until the store closes, and fresh fish will be available.

Berke said he and his family plan to keep their house in Primrose Township, between Mount Horeb and New Glarus, where they retreated in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic. He has two adult children and his wife has three.

"That was our getaway before the pandemic and we're making it our getaway house again," he said.