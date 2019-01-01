Outgoing Gov. Scott Walker "will be involved with a number of excellent organizations" and be part of a speakers bureau after he leaves office next week, he said Tuesday.
Walker, a Republican who lost a re-election bid to Democrat Tony Evers in November, will "move on to new and exciting opportunities," he said in a New Year's Day message that provided few details. It was the first statement he has made on what his plans will be after leaving office at the end of the week.
Walker and his wife, Tonette, will stay in Wisconsin, "but we will broaden our scope with an additional focus on returning power to the people in the states — from a federal government grown out-of-control," he wrote in the email message. "That is the best way to Drain the Swamp on a permanent basis."
He didn't say where he plans to move after leaving the Governor's Mansion in Maple Bluff where the couple have lived since selling their Wauwatosa house in 2016.
The Walkers "will focus on new methods to articulate a conservative message," including reforming the tax code, Walker said.
"I will also be part of a speakers bureau — so be sure to consider requesting me for meetings, conferences, and other events across the nation," Walker said.
He added that he and his wife will help re-elect the president and vice president in 2020.
Walker, first elected in 2010, served two four-year terms and made a short-lived run for president in 2015. In January 2015, as he was exploring a presidential run, he formed a tax-exempt political group called Our American Revival, which promoted a message of lower taxes, a smaller federal government and returning more federal power to state governments.
Campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger said more details of Walker's future plans will be announced in the coming weeks.
Evers, a three-term state superintendent of public instruction, will be inaugurated Monday.