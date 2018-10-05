Gov. Scott Walker said Friday he's in the toughest race for governor of his career and he welcomes a visit from President Donald Trump to help him out.
Walker told reporters in Middleton that he has said "100 times" he welcomes Trump, even while admitting anger over the president is fueling his opponents.
Walker said he believes Trump will campaign with him before the Nov. 6 election, but nothing has yet been set. Vice President Mike Pence is holding a pair of fundraisers for Walker in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Walker said he's shown that he can disagree with Trump and still work with the president, citing increases in transportation funding the state has received and the recently announced trade deal that will help Wisconsin dairy farmers.