Within hours of Gov. Scott Walker conceding the governor's race to State Superintendent Tony Evers on Wednesday, the Assembly's Republican leader floated the possibility of limiting the governor's powers during a lame-duck session over the next two months.
"If there are areas we could look and say 'Jeez, have we made mistakes where we granted too much power to the executive,' I'd be open to taking a look & saying 'what could we do to change that?'" Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters Wednesday.
Earlier Walker said in a statement that he spoke with Evers and offered the full support of his staff during a cabinet transition.
"Thank you to the voters of the great State of Wisconsin," Walker said in the statement. "It has been my honor to serve as your Governor for nearly eight years. We’ve come a long way together and it is my sincere hope that the progress we’ve made during our time in office will continue and that we can keep Wisconsin working for generations to come."
Election results, by percent vote margin and number of votes per county
Wisconsin woke up to a new political paradigm Wednesday with Democrats, fueled by record turnout for a midterm election, declaring victory in statewide races, led by Evers in the race for governor.
But big wins statewide did not translate to legislative gains for Democrats, as Republicans added one seat to their state Senate majority and maintained their lopsided edge in the Assembly.
Evers declared victory early Wednesday morning over Walker, a two-term Republican incumbent.
The results set up divided control of state government for a full legislative session for the first time in a decade. Ever' legislative agenda likely will meet roadblocks in a GOP-dominated Legislature, but Republicans no longer will have free rein to pass bills without Democratic support, as they have since 2011.
Democrat Josh Kaul declared victory over Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel at a news conference Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in front of the Dane County Courthouse.
That -- along with wins Tuesday by State Treasurer candidate Sarah Godlewski and the re-election of Secretary of State Doug La Follette -- hands control of all executive state offices to Democrats for the first time since 1986. It marks a stunning about-face for a state government that, since 2011, has been under near-total Republican control.
Schimel issued a statement just before 9 a.m. saying he spoke with Kaul and acknowledged "it appears he has won the race," but is still awaiting the final results, which could take about a week.
"I told him I am waiting until the municipal and county canvasses are complete, all military ballots are accounted for and that every vote is counted. We also want to know more about what happened with the absentee ballots in Milwaukee County," Schimel said. "However, if the margin does not substantially change, I have vowed that my team will assist him in making the transition as smooth as possible."
Walker also didn't concede after The Associated Press projected Evers the winner with almost all precincts reporting and Evers holding a slightly more than 1 percent victory margin, enough to block a recount. State law only permits losing candidates to seek a recount if they trail by no more than 1 percentage point.
In a statement issued very early Wednesday, Walker's campaign said it would wait until an official canvass of the results and for military and overseas ballots to be counted, and noted some of the ballots may have been damaged. In the Wednesday afternoon statement, the campaign said it had "determined that any change in the result would not be significant enough to determine the outcome of the election, despite its close margin and questions about how the city of Milwaukee executed its election night operations."
Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch spoke at the campaign watch party shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday and said the Walker campaign was preparing for a likely recount. But the campaign clarified late Wednesday morning that Kleefisch's comments came before a batch of nearly 50,000 ballots were reported in city of Milwaukee, which effectively handed Evers a clear lead in the race, and that the campaign thought at the time that Walker had a slight lead.
Walker tweeted a Bible verse Wednesday morning: "This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it."
Evers' win also elevated his running mate Mandela Barnes as the first African-American lieutenant governor in state history. The only other black politician to hold statewide office was former Secretary of State Vel Phillips.
Evers made his first appearance as governor-elect at the Dane County Boys and Girls Club Wednesday. He was joined by Barnes and Shelia Stubbs, state representative-elect from Madison.
Evers thanked Walker for what he described as a "gracious" concession call he received moments before the event. He said Walker volunteered to make his staff available to Evers’ staff to aid in the transition.
Evers also said he is creating a transition team to oversee his shift into the governor’s office and name key staffers in his administration.
Evers said he also spoke with Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Wednesday to begin work with them. He said he will seek bipartisan areas of agreement with Republican lawmakers on topics including roads, education and health care.
"The race is now over, and now it’s time we come together," Evers said.
Asked about the election outcome, Evers added he wasn’t surprised.
"I felt confident in our possibilities all the way along in this race," Evers said.
Voter turnout Tuesday was huge for a midterm election. About 2.7 million Wisconsinites cast ballots, a record in total votes cast and easily surpassing midterm turnout in 2014 and 2010, as well as the historic 2012 recall election.
The Evers victory also breathed new life into a state Democratic Party that had been on the ropes after losing the reins of state government in 2010 and losing the 2016 presidential election for the first time since 1984.
It also appears to spell the end -- at least for now -- of the Walker era in Wisconsin, which upended the state's politics and dealt lasting blows to its once-formidable labor movement.
Evers will control one of the key levers of the legislative redistricting process after the 2020 Census. With the power to veto a politically gerrymandered map, the lines could ultimately be drawn by the courts as they were in the 1990s and 2000s.
Tuesday's results in the Legislature illustrate how significant that redistricting power can be -- as well as how Democratic voters are inefficiently clustered in a few densely populated urban centers, a distribution that makes it difficult for their votes to translate to legislative majorities.
Democrats held out hope of wresting control of the state Senate in this election, but ultimately ended up losing one seat instead, even their party swept the statewide races.
Republican grew their Senate majority from 18-15 to 19-14 after Rep. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, won his rematch against Sen. Caleb Frostman, D-De Pere, who won a special election over the summer.
The election results triggered an impromptu celebratory rally at the state Capitol Wednesday by the Solidarity Singers. The informal group has been an ongoing voice of protest in the Capitol since the 2011 Act 10 protests
Genie Ogden of Madison has been periodically joining the Solidarity Singers since the Act 10 protests. On Thursday she held a banner with the blue "solidarity" clenched fist and the words “Save Public Schools” as she sang with the crowd gathered to celebrate Gov. Scott Walker’s apparent loss to Democrat Tony Evers.
Despite Walker's loss, Ogden said she won’t stop coming to the sing-alongs, at least right away. She’s concerned what legislation Republicans might take up a in lame-duck session at the end of this year.
Ogden also hinted that her visits might become less about protest and more about celebration in 2019.
"I might keep coming," she said, "to support Tony."