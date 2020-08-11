Scott Fitzgerald wins GOP nomination; Rep. Ron Kind beats Congressional primary challenger

In all, there were three Democratic primaries and three Republican primaries for the eight Congressional districts in Wisconsin on Tuesday's ballot.

In the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District, Roger Polack, who most recently worked as an attorney on international arbitration before becoming a full-time candidate in January, beat 2018 gubernatorial candidate and business consultant Josh Pade.

Polack goes on to face first-term Republican incumbent Rep. Bryan Steil in the district covering Southeastern Wisconsin.

A three-way race among Democrats in the 6th Congressional District to decide who will face Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, in November, saw former state Sen. Jessica King emerge as the victor, handily winning against Michael Beardsley and Matthew Boor.

The Republican primary for the 4th Congressional District between Tim Rogers and Cindy Werner was too close to call Tuesday night, but incumbent Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, is the favorite in the Nov. 3 election to win in the heavily-Democratic district.