Scott Fitzgerald wins GOP nomination; Rep. Ron Kind beats Congressional primary challenger

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald moved closer Tuesday to securing a spot in Congress.
The Republican state senator from Juneau easily won the Republican nomination for the 5th Congressional District — beating surveying company owner Cliff DeTemple in the August partisan primary — in a bid to replace GOP Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who is retiring after representing the district since 1979.
Fitzgerald is favored to win in November against the Democratic candidate, Tom Palzewicz, in the district encompassing conservative-leaning Milwaukee suburbs and Dodge and Jefferson counties.
The 5th Congressional District was the only one out of Wisconsin's eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives where the incumbent did not seek reelection.
Representing the Southwestern part of the state, Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, had no problem fending off a challenge from Mark Neumann, a political newcomer and doctor, in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District.
First elected in 1996, Kind was the sole Congressional incumbent to face a challenger this year.
The Associated Press projected Derrick Van Orden, a hobby farmer, business owner and veteran, as the Republican nominee to face Kind, beating the other GOP candidate in the 3rd Congressional District, Jessi Ebben.
In all, there were three Democratic primaries and three Republican primaries for the eight Congressional districts in Wisconsin on Tuesday's ballot.
In the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District, Roger Polack, who most recently worked as an attorney on international arbitration before becoming a full-time candidate in January, beat 2018 gubernatorial candidate and business consultant Josh Pade.
Polack goes on to face first-term Republican incumbent Rep. Bryan Steil in the district covering Southeastern Wisconsin.
A three-way race among Democrats in the 6th Congressional District to decide who will face Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, in November, saw former state Sen. Jessica King emerge as the victor, handily winning against Michael Beardsley and Matthew Boor.
The Republican primary for the 4th Congressional District between Tim Rogers and Cindy Werner was too close to call Tuesday night, but incumbent Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, is the favorite in the Nov. 3 election to win in the heavily-Democratic district.
In the state Legislature, Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb, secured the Democratic nomination in Assembly District 80 against a challenge from Kimberly Smith, and Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, trounced her challenger, Rob Slamka, in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 78.
Pope will face Republican Chase Binnie in November. No Republicans are running against Subeck. Both incumbents represent safe Democratic districts.
