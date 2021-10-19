Wisconsin Science Festival to put the fun in fungi starting this week

The upcoming 2021 Wisconsin Science Festival will offer hundreds of activities, including a night of all-ages fun on State Street this Friday, a 15-acre corn maze near Lodi, impromptu café chats with scientists, and even a drive-in movie double-feature.
But the real star this year?
Fungi.
Fungi is one of several special foci of this year’s science fest, with events blanketing the state from this Thursday through Sunday. This singular kingdom of organisms will be explored through free talks such as “Fungi in Wisconsin: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and “New Research on Fungus-Derived Hallucinogens” held Saturday afternoon at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.
They even inspired the free outdoor movies that will be shown Saturday night at the Duck Pond at the Mallards’ ball field, the 2019 documentary “Fantastic Fungi” and the 2010 live-action “Alice in Wonderland."
Laura Heisler, director and co-founder of the science festival, got the idea for the fungus motif after she first saw “Fantastic Fungi.” Then she learned that UW-Madison is a center for research in many fungi-related areas.
“We’re really an unusual campus,” agreed Anne Pringle, Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor of Botany and Bacteriology, who consulted with the Wisconsin Science Festival on its offerings this year. UW-Madison is a leader in the study of fungal diseases in humans and the fungal diseases of crops, toxins from fungi that might affect our food supply, fungi-related bioenergy and much more, she said.
Fungi “is a really complex field. It’s a complex body of knowledge,” said Pringle, who explored the topic in a pre-festival BadgerTalk that can be viewed online on the BadgerTalks YouTube channel. Pringle will also speak as part of the festival panel “Big Ideas for Busy People: The Role of Evidence in Advancing Understanding,” held at 7 p.m. Thursday and also streamed online.
'Science on the Square' returns Friday
Pringle’s lab will host two booths at another science festival event in Madison expected to draw thousands. “Science on the Square” will take over much of central Downtown from 5-9 p.m. Friday — coinciding with the popular Madison Night Market, running from 4-9 p.m. along State and Gilman streets.
Demonstrations and activities from many areas of science will be interspersed with the market’s vendors, music and food offerings, Heisler said. Some “fungus tents” will be set up at the top of State Street, near Ian’s Pizza, which will be offering a special pizza for the occasion called Mushroom Magic.
The evening will feature a scavenger hunt, performances of “Wonders of Physics” and also “Stumble into Science,” an opportunity to buy something to eat and drink and sit at a Downtown café with a local scientist for a friendly chat. From 8-10 p.m., UW-Madison Astronomy will host “Sip and Stargaze” on the rooftop of Parthenon Gyros, 316 State St.
The Madison Children’s Museum will offer free admission from 5-9 p.m. Friday, so visitors can try out its new outdoor playground space known as the Wonderground.
Parked outside the museum at 100 N. Hamilton St. will be the Trash Lab, a science-exhibit-on-wheels designed by the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables with help from the museum.
The Trash Lab — which will be Downtown from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Friday, plus 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — was designed “to share the story of the landfill, what happens to your trash and why it’s important to care about it,” said Sujata Gautam, a county engineer who helped lead the project.
Designed for all ages, the Trash Lab was built with 90% reused and repurposed materials and is on display weekday mornings at the Dane County Clean Sweep facility when not traveling to special events.
“I’ve had people come back at some events saying they want to see the Trash Lab — again,” Gautam said.
Advance reservations needed
With so many events to chose from, Heisler will give an overview of the upcoming festival from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday as part of the virtual BadgerTalks series. George Tzougros, executive director of the Wisconsin Arts Board, will join her as part of the livestream. More information is at badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live
Many science festival activities, even free ones, require advance reservations online. The festival’s website at wisconsinsciencefest.org has a listing of all events — in-person and virtual — searchable by name, city, date and more.
In 2020 the “Science on the Square” event in Madison had to go on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall the statewide festival had increased attendance, Heisler said. In addition to the 35,000 unique households that participated online during the four-day festival last year, another 8,000 accessed festival content for an additional month online, she said.
The festival's indoor activities for busloads of schoolchildren, a tradition of the festival, had to be put on hold again this year. Meanwhile, the 2021 festival is keeping some of the features it developed during last year's online event, such as more livestreaming of talks and demonstrations.
Another new feature, called “Science in a Bag,” will provide free, hands-on science kits with activities ranging from soil experiments to nanotechnology activities. Participants can pick them up at 35 libraries throughout the state.
Some other events in Madison will include:
BioBlitz at the Arboretum: Hike the trails and see the gardens while looking for living organisms to photograph and submit to the Wisconsin Science Festival BioBlitz project on iNaturalist, Thursday-Sunday at UW Arboretum.
Lab Escape: Sign up with a team or join with others to solve the puzzles inside the lab of a world-renowned quantum physicist. Lab Escape runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Chamberlin Hall, 1150 University Ave. See details at wisconsinsciencefest.org
Washburn Observatory Open House: Weather permitting, observe celestial objects through the telescope. Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the UW-Madison campus.
Wisconsin Science Museum: Learn about the achievements of Wisconsin scientists through exhibits and hands-on demonstrations from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 2300 S. Park St., lower level.
SoundWaves: A panel of researchers explores what makes New York City tick, followed by a jazz performance by interdisciplinary artist-in-residence and New Yorker Arun Luthra, at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Discovery Building; details at wisconsinsciencefest.org.
Shape: The New York Times bestselling author and UW-Madison mathematics professor Jordan Ellenberg talks geometry — which has a lot more dimensions to it than you might have learned about in school, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Discovery Building.
Corn maze: Forty minutes north of Madison, Treinen Farm has turned a fall attraction into a physics lesson. Along with a pumpkin patch, kids’ activities and walking trails, the farm’s enormous corn maze this year is carved into a design titled “Schrödinger’s Cat and Other Thought Experiments.”
“It’s a way to demonstrate some concepts in the subatomic world,” explained Angie Treinen, who spent 40 hours designing the maze, which then took staff a full week to cut.
The famous thought experiment “Schrödinger’s Cat” explores how a cat in a box could be considered both dead and alive. In the maze, it’s joined by other thought experiments cut into the cornfield, such as the Ship of Theseus, the Trolley Problem and Zeno’s Arrow Paradox.
The farm is open by paid admission from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 14. Some extra events will be offered during the Wisconsin Science Festival, including a lively game of giant Plinko (a demonstration of the randomness of the universe, Treinen said) with members of the UW-Madison physics department from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Graduate students from the university's math and physics department will perform with their band, Love of Pi, from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, and StevenTheButler, a folk project led by a quantum computing graduate student, will play from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets should be purchased online in advance at treinenfarm.com.
“We’ve been selling out on weekends,” Treinen said.
While this year’s maze design, filled with seven different “thought experiments” that put the brain to work, is a “super nerdy physics concept,” she said, it’s still appealing to all ages.
Along with the fun of just getting lost in a corn maze with only the sky above, “People like to think about stuff," she said. "People like to wrestle with ideas.”