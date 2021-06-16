FDA approves Madison-based skin graft technology to treat burns

This discovery was the basis of research for StrataGraft.

StrataGraft is now produced from two kinds of human skin cells — keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts. They are grown together to make the bi-layered structure of the graft.

For many deep burns, treatment often involves the removal of the burned skin and replacement with a skin graft. These skin grafts, or autografts, are often the patient's own healthy skin taken from their body and moved to the burned area to help it heal, leaving a new wound where the healthy skin was removed.

However, StrataGraft can be placed directly on burns with little to no skin graft needed. The patient's skin cells grow to replace the skin cells lost as a result of the burn over time. In one study, StrataGraft skin tissue completely closed the burn injuries on 27 of 28 patients after three months.