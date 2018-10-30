Seventh- and eighth-grade students at DeForest Middle School will have a third straight day off on Wednesday because of mold found in the walls of their side of the school building.
But fifth- and sixth-grade students will get Thursday and Friday off, so the older classes can use the younger classes side of the building to get two days of instruction this week.
Eric Runez, superintendent of DeForest schools, said district officials have been working with an engineering firm to assess the mold problem on the side of the building constructed in 1988, after mold growth was identified on Thursday.
"The full investigation and results won't be completed until Wednesday," Runez said in an update on the district's web page.
The mold that has been discovered is dry and dormant and is not infectious, but is still considered an allergen, so school and health officials are being careful in keeping students' health of primary importance.
Runez said the district hopes to have a remediation plan in place by Friday.