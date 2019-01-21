The driver of an SUV was killed Monday morning when the SUV pulled out onto a highway and was struck by a school bus in Sauk County.
The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway BD south of North Reedsburg Road in the town of Delton, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver was not released pending notification of family.
The Sheriff's Office said the SUV driver was pulling out of the parking lot of Whitetail Crossing Smoke Shop and Gas Station at the Ho-Chunk Casino complex when it was struck by the Kobussen school bus going north on Highway BD.
No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.