Schoep's Ice Cream bought by California-based company
Schoep's Ice Cream bought by California-based company

Schoep's Ice Cream, which has called Madison's East Side home for more than 90 years, was purchased by California-based Brothers Desserts. 

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Owners of a California-based frozen desserts company will take over operations of the financially troubled Schoep's Ice Cream.

Brothers Desserts announced Thursday it would add Schoep's to its line of brands, which includes Brothers Ice Cream, Natural Choice, Absolute Fruit Sorbet and NutriFreeze.

“There’s a lot of cross over between Brothers and Schoep’s.” said Gary Winkler, the founder and CEO of Brothers International Desserts. “We are a family run business, so when we heard of another family run business that was struggling and in receivership in Madison, we jumped at the opportunity."

Schoep's has for months searched for a buyer of the business after filing in October for receivership, which is an alternative for bankruptcy. The proceeding places the company's assets under protection of a court-appointed receiver until a sale is made.

Brothers, founded in 1973 by Gary and Errol Winkler, began by selling Italian ice desserts in southern California. The company's products are now sold in grocery stories and specialty shops around the country. 

Gary Winkler said he believes Brothers will be able to "turn things around at Schoep's."

Madison-based Schoep's Ice Cream files for receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy

This report will be updated. 

