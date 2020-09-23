'Scanner Dan' Mathison, known as character on State Street, dies at 62

A character of the State Street area Dan Mathison — known commonly as "Scanner Dan" and "Fireman Dan" because of his love for carrying around a fire and police scanner — died Monday at 62 from congenital heart disease.
Although the nickname was how he was known to hundreds in the Madison community, Mathison's sister, Lori Mathison, said her brother "hated being called 'Scanner Dan.'" She said Dan had a disability, and many people used the name as a way to "make fun of his eccentricity."
She spoke with the State Journal about her big brother's death because she didn't want people to continue calling him the nickname. Lori said the name "made it a joke."
"It might have become a term of endearment, but it wasn’t at first," Lori said. "He didn’t mind 'Fireman Dan' because he loved the fire department."
Dan would hang out on State Street and Library Mall during the day and talk with families, children, parents of college students, sorority girls and other residents, almost always with his scanner.
Sometimes he would show up to police calls to watch how officers, firefighters and responders handled the emergency. Other times he would just listen on the scanner, Lori said.
Lori said Dan's interest in firefighters and law enforcement started when they were children. Dan loved their uncle, who was a fire captain. Lori and Dan would visit their uncle at the fire station together.
"He just adored my uncle," Lori said. "He fell in love with the Fire Department from that point on."
He also loved World War I and II, the Bucks, the Packers, any kind of woman's sports and the Navy. Lori said Dan would have joined the Navy if he could.
Perhaps even more than his scanner and sports, Dan loved chatting with people.
Lori said Dan had a photographic memory, so he remembered the names of everyone he met.
"He was just a really outgoing, social person. Just a very kind man," Lori said. "He was kind of like a little greeter, like a little ambassador."
At one point, Dan even became an honorary sorority member because of the college women he befriended. The Badger Herald student newspaper reported in 2003 that he called many sorority sisters his wife, and yelled out, "I love you," to some of them when they walked by.
Amy Winters, a friend of Dan's, said Dan would hang out with her when she worked at Oakhouse Farm Cookie Cart on Library Mall years ago. She said he probably has an unofficial world record for the greatest number of engagement proposals.
"He was never crass or rude, just a huge flirt," Winters said. "He was a mix of hilarious, charming, smartass, innocent and wise."
But some were uncomfortable with many of Dan's behaviors.
Andrea Lerum, 49, said Dan would come to the high school basketball games when she went to school at La Follette in Madison from 1985 to 1989.
Lerum said he would always wear a light blue sweatshirt and jeans while carrying around the scanner, which Lerum thought was a Walkie Talkie. She said he would say, "Hi", and try to make conversation with the students. She and her female friends would giggle and scurry away.
"When we were freshman, everyone was like, 'Oh that’s just Fireman Dan,'" Lerum said.
Lerum said she felt he was just lonely and wanted people to talk with, but "a lot of parents were really uncomfortable with him being there." She noted that anyone was welcome to come to the games, and the basketball team was really good those years.
Lori said she, Dan and her two other sisters went to La Follette. She said Dan went to the games because he loved sports and wanted to support the team.
Vicki Mathison, another one of Dan's sisters, said many people didn't understand Dan's disability. Since Dan was born in the '50s, there wasn't much support for him in school and he didn't get the same educational opportunities as children with disabilities do today.
"It really was either 'regular' or 'not regular' back then," Lori noted.
Many never realized how smart Dan was, Lori said. He could take apart a piece of machinery, such as a small appliance, put it back together again and "know it intently."
Although Lori has been grateful for all of the support for Dan over social media, she said she has also been a bit overwhelmed.
"We're just trying to grieve," she said.
Lori said instead of sending flowers, people should donate to Options in Community Living, a Madison nonprofit that provides support for adults with disabilities. She said the organization helped Dan.
