'Scanner Dan' Mathison, known as character on State Street, dies at 62

But some were uncomfortable with many of Dan's behaviors.

Andrea Lerum, 49, said Dan would come to the high school basketball games when she went to school at La Follette in Madison from 1985 to 1989.

Lerum said he would always wear a light blue sweatshirt and jeans while carrying around the scanner, which Lerum thought was a Walkie Talkie. She said he would say, "Hi", and try to make conversation with the students. She and her female friends would giggle and scurry away.

"When we were freshman, everyone was like, 'Oh that’s just Fireman Dan,'" Lerum said.

Lerum said she felt he was just lonely and wanted people to talk with, but "a lot of parents were really uncomfortable with him being there." She noted that anyone was welcome to come to the games, and the basketball team was really good those years.

Lori said she, Dan and her two other sisters went to La Follette. She said Dan went to the games because he loved sports and wanted to support the team.

Vicki Mathison, another one of Dan's sisters, said many people didn't understand Dan's disability. Since Dan was born in the '50s, there wasn't much support for him in school and he didn't get the same educational opportunities as children with disabilities do today.