Scaled-back pro-Trump rally approved for Capitol grounds

The state has issued permits for a scaled-back Downtown Madison rally next weekend to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and criticize COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The "United We Stand We the People" rally is scheduled for 3-9 p.m. on April 30 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 1 on the state Capitol grounds, according to organizer Brock Maddox. His team had previously hoped for an event with about 5,000 people, food carts, live music, a truck caravan and more at a cost of more than $100,000 over two full days, but saw their initial state permit request for April 30 denied and their request for a city permit delayed Wednesday amid questions about security, parking and other matters.

Stevens Point-based Freedom Fighters of Central Wisconsin is listed as the applicant on the city permit request, but Maddox, the group's leader, said Thursday that the rally is separate from the group.

Capitol Police on April 15 denied Maddox a permit to use the Capitol grounds from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30 because the Dane County Farmers' Market is already occurring there for most of that time. Madison City Attorney Mike Haas said Thursday that rally organizers have told the city they're withdrawing their city permit request.

An online flyer for the event lists speakers including state Rep. Tim Ramthun, a Republican candidate for governor who has falsely claimed that Donald Trump won Wisconsin's 2020 election, and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

