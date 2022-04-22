Scaled-back pro-Trump rally approved for Capitol grounds

The state has issued permits for a scaled-back Downtown Madison rally next weekend to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and criticize COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The "United We Stand We the People" rally is scheduled for 3-9 p.m. on April 30 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 1 on the state Capitol grounds, according to organizer Brock Maddox. His team had previously hoped for an event with about 5,000 people, food carts, live music, a truck caravan and more at a cost of more than $100,000 over two full days, but saw their initial state permit request for April 30 denied and their request for a city permit delayed Wednesday amid questions about security, parking and other matters.
Stevens Point-based Freedom Fighters of Central Wisconsin is listed as the applicant on the city permit request, but Maddox, the group's leader, said Thursday that the rally is separate from the group.
Capitol Police on April 15 denied Maddox a permit to use the Capitol grounds from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30 because the Dane County Farmers' Market is already occurring there for most of that time. Madison City Attorney Mike Haas said Thursday that rally organizers have told the city they're withdrawing their city permit request.
An online flyer for the event lists speakers including state Rep. Tim Ramthun, a Republican candidate for governor who has falsely claimed that Donald Trump won Wisconsin's 2020 election, and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.
The winners of the 2022 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship are ...
1st place National Champions, 2nd place people's choice
2nd in National Championship & 3rd in People's Choice
3rd in National Championship
1st Place in People's Choice
A snow sculpture of a bonfire is featured on Riviera Beach as part of Bonfires on the Beach
With the cold February temperatures people stay warm by one of the bonfires
A group of people relax by one of the bonfires on Riviera Beach
Bonfires on the Beach offered heated snow globes and tents where people could stay warm and relax
The ongoing battle over the use of drop boxes has persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to unfounded claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.