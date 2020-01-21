Say goodbye to Miller Park, hello to American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — It’s official: American Family Field will be the home of the Milwaukee Brewers beginning next year.

The long-speculated name was confirmed Tuesday night, nearly a year to the day that the Brewers and Madison-based American Family Insurance announced a 15-year naming rights partnership for the stadium, which has been known as Miller Park since it opened for the 2001 season.

“The name is short, simple and sweet with its alliteration of ‘Family’ and ‘Field’,” American Family chairman and CEO Jack Salzwedel said in a news release. “The words ‘American Family’ capture our brand and reflect the family-oriented atmosphere that our research showed fans clearly value in the ballpark.”

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

A logo and other branding elements will be announced later this year, according to the release, and the stadium will continue to be named Miller Park through the end of the year with the American Family Field name taking over on Jan. 1, 2021.