DODGEVILLE — When about a dozen people pushed shovels into the earth near Dodgeville in late September, looking for a vein of rich, brown-red clay to mine, it was all to bring clean water to households in countries half a world away.
The diggers were part of the Potters for Peace program, learning how to make low-cost, highly effective water filters from clay that can be manufactured, distributed and sold in developing countries where clean drinking water is scarce.
Potters for Peace has been around for a long time, but this is the first time the nonprofit has conducted a large workshop of this sort, bringing in participants from around the globe. It’s also the debut of its new worldwide headquarters: Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
“It’s been fantastic. This is their first training, but clearly these guys have lived and breathed this work for many years, and it shows,” said Brian Stewart, who with his partner Christine Manson will move to Indonesia in November to start a ceramic water filter factory.
Stewart, Manson and other participants doing work in the Philippines, Nepal, Ivory Coast, Puerto Rico, China, Haiti and elsewhere spent two weeks at Adamah Clay Studios of Bethel Horizons, a camp, fine arts and retreat center located on 548 acres bordering Governor Dodge State Park.
Step by step, they learned every facet of manufacturing, testing and selling ceramic water filters, a low-tech way to save lives.
The job requires locating and digging local clay, testing, prepping and shaping it on a special press, then firing it in a hand-built brick kiln. The filters are tested for their flow rate and effectiveness in turning contaminated water into potable water.
Then, there are lessons in marketing and distribution. Making ceramic water filters is not a charitable endeavor – it’s designed to create jobs.
“It’s meant to go back into the community as a sustainable business,” said Jennifer Mally, director of Adamah Clay Studios and executive director of Potters for Peace.
“It employs local people. It uses local materials, such as the clay and the fuel.”
“Everybody (at the workshop) has their targeted community and country already in place,” she said. “A lot of people are already set up to the point that they have land and a building and funding. The next thing they need is this technology to produce these filters to a standard.
“That’s what this course does,” she said. “It sends people away with an A to Z (knowledge) about these filters … to launch them back to their communities.”
‘Running with it’
The finished filter resembles a large clay flowerpot. Once complete, it is set inside a plastic container with a spigot (picture a big Gatorade cooler on the sidelines of a football game).
But this drink dispenser, where dirty water goes in and clean water comes out, is meant to eliminate bacteria and parasites, protecting children and adults from waterborne disease.
“There’s about 767 million people around the world that still need access to safe drinking water,” said Ron Orcajada of Calgary, Canada, who specializes in water projects for the Christian service organization Samaritan’s Purse.
“I wanted to get this technology as one of the items in our toolbox to use,” he said. “I want to take this and run with it.”
With his fellow workshop participants at Adamah, Orcajada learned how to mix local clay with a material such as sawdust to make a pot porous. Colloidal silver is added to each filter as an extra antibacterial agent.
Orcajada, who has worked in 14 different countries in the past, plans to start a ceramic filter factory in the Democratic Republic of the Congo within six to eight months.
“I call this ‘appropriate technology,’” he said. In many cultures, some high-tech solution might be tossed out. “But if they’re carrying a clay pot, people are comfortable with it. Clay is something familiar in the society.”
‘Every child’s right’
Ceramic filter units usually sell for around $30 with the housing; the inner clay pots last about two years and replacements cost just a few dollars. Non-governmental organizations and church organizations sometimes buy large quantities to distribute to people in extreme poverty.
Dave Nadle, who’s lived in the Philippines for nine years, and his wife already run an NGO there that produces large bio-sand water filters.
“We want to expand what we do,” said Nadle, who is originally from Vancouver, Canada.
“A ceramic pot filter factory is going to help us to provide other options for clean water. We believe in every child’s right to clean water. The secret is picking the right solution for the right need.
“A bio-sand filter is 350 pounds of concrete, sand and gravel,” he said. “But if you’re having a major disaster, how are you going to get them there?”
“A lot of NGOs are looking for partners on the ground who will actually build the filters on site, using local materials, creating local jobs,” said Nadle, who hopes to be producing more than 5,000 units in the next two years. “Because it’s all about creating a social enterprise and sustainable solution.”
From Nicaragua to Dodgeville
Potters for Peace uses a filter design developed in 1981 by the late Dr. Fernando Mazariegos of the Central American Industrial Research Institute in Guatemala.
(PFP’s second mission, along with consulting on filter business start-ups, is to help potters create businesses using traditional and indigenous pottery methods).
“We’re not an aid organization. We are an education organization,” Mally said.
PFP members are spread around the world. Through the years, the group has consulted with some 50 independent factories producing ceramic water filters. But in the past, instructors went to individual factories. This year, the trainees traveled to the experts.
The course at Adamah was developed over two years in conjunction with the Canada-based Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology. The course standardizes much of the procedure to ensure filters are high-quality and safe. With room and board, it costs $3,500 per person — plus airfare. Most of the 2018 participants paid about half that thanks to donations from individuals and organizations, Mally said.
Originally, however, the two-week course was to be held at a working filter factory in Nicaragua, until political unrest and violence erupted in that country in April.
The international coordinator for Potters for Peace, Robert Pillers, and his family had to flee their longtime Nicaraguan home. Pillers came to Adamah to set up equipment, including a brick furnace designed to fire the eight-pound filters.
“Adamah was Plan B,” Mally said.
Now she expects the picturesque rural clay studio – better known for its clay camps and workshops with renowned ceramic artists – to host another Potters for Peace training in 2019, and each year after that.
“Who knows what it’ll look like five years from now?,” Orcajada said of the knowledge he and his fellow participants will be taking around the world.
“To me it’s thousands and thousands of people who will have safe drinking water that started out at Adamah Studios.”