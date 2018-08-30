Sauk County Emergency Management evacuated about 10 Rock Springs residents early Thursday morning as the Baraboo River's water level continued to rise from the rain dumped onto central Wisconsin earlier this week.
While evacuations in Rock Springs are complete, according to Sauk County Emergency Management director Jeff Jelinek, county officials are turning their eyes to the next village in which water will pass: North Freedom.
Firefighters are sandbagging homes in the village of less than 1,000 people west of Baraboo. Some residents have already been evacuated, Jelinek said Thursday morning.
North Freedom's Mid-Continent Railway Museum shut down Thursday to prepare for the possible flooding, according to the museum's Facebook page. The building sits next to the Baraboo River.
The museum's historic bridge was put out of service after similarly widespread flooding in 2008. Officials re-opened the bridge in early July.
The call to evacuate Rock Springs residents came around 2 a.m., Jelinek said. Amphibious landing craft provided by the Dells Army Ducks assisted the fire department in rescue efforts.
"The water came up much quicker than anticipated and forecast," he said. "Everything was flying so quick. It's been a long couple of days."
The Baraboo River at Reedsburg, just north of the two villages, reached its second-highest level, at over 18 feet on Wednesday morning. Reedsburg Mayor David Estes issued a local emergency declaration at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A shelter has been opened at the West Square Building located at 505 Broadway in Baraboo.
Eight confirmed tornadoes
The National Weather Service confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin on Tuesday, with six of them in Fond du Lac County, one in Dodge County and another on the Calumet and Manitowoc county line.
The tornadoes, the majority of which were of the EF-1 level, had wind speeds ranged from 80 to 125 miles per hour.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the number of confirmed tornadoes could be higher as survey crews are still outside analyzing damage.
Dane County
Dane County was largely spared from the rain that pummeled much of western and southern Wisconsin earlier this week, but Madison is still recovering from rainfall the week of Aug. 20.
In order to manage the water level on Lake Mendota, the water flow through the Tenney dam has been increased, which will lead to rising water levels on the Isthmus and causing ponding on roadways and possible lane or road closures.
Some lane closures can be expected on East Washington Avenue, though officials said they hope to keep two lanes open in both directions. On North First Street, lane closures are expected, but at least one lane in each direction should stay open. North Livingston Street will be closed between East Washington Avenue and East Dayton Street.
Visit cityofmadison.com/flooding for road closures and other updates.
Clean-up, recovery
Residents that experienced moisture or water damage during the floods should look out for mold growth now that waters have receded, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Clean and dry your home thoroughly and within 48 hours of flooding. Remove wet, flood-damaged building materials, furnishings, and personal items. Do not use fans if mold has already started to grow.
Flood-damaged items that require a recycling fee sticker will be collected from the curb without one through Sept. 7.
TVs, computers, and other electronics should still be delivered to a recycling drop-off site, at 1501 W. Badger Rd or 4602 Sycamore Ave. The sites can only be used by city of Madison residents, and proof of residency is required to use the sites.
State highways, travel
Several major Wisconsin arteries have closed from the flooding, according to the state Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and avoid driving through standing water or around barriers.
In most cases, detours have not yet been designated.
Crawford County
- Highway 131 closed between Highway 171 and Highway 61. No detour.
- Highway 171 closed from Highway 27 (Mount Sterling) to Highway 61 (Rolling Ground). No detour.
- Highway 179 closed from Highway 27 (Eastman) to Highway 131 (Steuben). No detour.
Columbia County
- Highway 127 closed from Highway 16 (Wisconsin Dells) to Highway 16 (Portage). No detour.
Dane County
- Highway 14 closed between Cross Plains and Black Earth; traffic detoured via Highway 78 and Highway 12.
Dodge County
- Highway 49 closed from Highway Y to Highway 175 for power lines over the roadway. No detour.
Juneau County
- Highway 33 closed between Highway 82 and Wonewoc. No detour.
La Crosse County
- Highway 35 is open to one lane with flagging operations from Highway K to Highway 14
- Highway 162 closed between Highway 14/61 (Vernon County) and Highway 33 (Middle Ridge). No detour.
Marquette County
- Highway 23 closed at the Neenah Creek bridge, two miles east of Briggsville; traffic detoured via Highway 82 and Highway 13.
- Highway 22 closed at the Main Street bridge over the Montello River in Montello; traffic detoured via Highway 33, Highway 44 and Highway 73.
Monroe County
- Highway 33 closed between Cashton and Highway 131 (Ontario). No detour.
- Highway 131 closed between Wilton and Ontario. No detour.
Richland County
- Highway 131 closed between Highway 56 and Highway 82. No detour.
- Highway 56 closed from Highway 131 (Viola) to Highway G. No detour.
Sauk County
- Highway 23 closed at Albert Street in Reedsburg. No detour.
- Highway 33 closed between Wonewoc and WIS 23 (Reedsburg). No detour.
- Highway 58 closed between Highway G (Ironton) and Highway 33 (LaValle). No detour.
- Highway 136 closed from Highway 33 (Rock Springs) to Highway 154 (Rock Springs). No detour.
- Highway 154 closed between Highway 23 (South of Reedsburg) to Highway 136 (Rock Springs). No detour.
Vernon County
- Highway 33/131 intersection closed in Ontario. No detour.
- Highway 56 closed between Viroqua and Viola. No detour.
- Highway 82 closed between Slayback Road and South Mill Street (LaFarge). No detour.
- Highway 131 closed between Ontario and Rockton. No detour.
- Highway 131 closed between Highway 82 and West Adams Street (LaFarge). No detour.
- Highway 162 closed between Chaseburg (Depot Street) to Highway 14. No detour.
- Highway 162 closed between US 14/61 (Coon Valley) and Highway 33 (Middle Ridge, La Crosse County). No detour.
For more information regarding statewide traffic impacts check 511wi.gov.