Sauk County has a new district attorney.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he has appointed Michael Albrecht to fill the post held by Kevin Calkins, who stepped down last month to take a position in the Columbia County District Attorney's Office.
Albrecht had served as an assistant district attorney in the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, where he has worked for more than eight years. Albrecht, according to the governor's office, prosecutes many of the most serious felonies in Sauk County and serves on the Sauk County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
“Mr. Albrecht is the right person to take over the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, a place he knows well. He is highly respected and well liked throughout the community,” Gov. Evers said. “Mr. Albrecht clearly loves serving his hometown and county, and I am confident he will serve them well in this role.”
Albrecht fills the remainder of Calkins' unexpired term that ends in January 2021.
Calkins told the Baraboo News Republic in September that he was resigning for personal reasons and that "there’s nothing scaring me away from this office.” Calkins will serve as an assistant district attorney in Columbia County.